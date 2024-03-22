A new family advisor is working across First Federation Trust primary schools in West Devon, including Bere Alston Primary.
Dinah Holloway, a well-known community worker, is the new Family Support Advisor who works at Bere Alston School on Tuesdays offering informal advice and help to any young person who wants to talk.
Dinah, a village resident and facilitator with the food project (also based at the school) said: “’The role has been enhanced by other role within the community food project in the school. I can offer pastoral support to any young person in full time education who approaches me. I will talk to them and listen to what they have to tell me. if they have issues I can work with their family and their school.
“It’s basically offering a helping hand by signposting them, their school and their family to sources of help. It might be education, or finance or mental health and wellbeing. I offer a friendly informal environment for young people to come to me - complete with a cuppa and biscuit. If it is appropriate, then I’ll work with other professionals.
“The idea is to form relationships with the young person and form a connection with them to find a productive way forward.”
Gareth Bemister, Bere Alston School headteacher, said: “Dinah has a unique position within the school. The children have responded well to Dinah’s new role. As she increases with experience and settles into the role, I can only see her impact on the children growing further.”