A daughter is asking neighbours for help to track down vandals who have damaged her father’s adapted van she uses to transport her disabled father from a West Devon village.
As well as chewing gum and a sticky substance being placed on the van, a letter telling them to park only outside their own house, all the windows on the left hand side were smashed on Monday night (March 25).
After retirement Mia Alaoui’s dad lost his leg and is confined to a wheelchair. His wife is recovering from a an operation and the van is essential for taking them to medical appointments and days out.
Mia said: “On Tuesday the police called to say the van had been vandalised. I was absolutely shocked and couldn’t understand why someone would do this? My dad’s van has a large sticker to say he is a wheelchair user. His van was the only one targeted and police confirmed, this wasn’t an attempted break-in, but a targeted attack.”
She added: “Dad has many health issues as well as being an amputee, so the van is a lifeline for him. Due to the van not being drivable dad has missed out on a crucial hospital appointment this week. Dad applied for a disabled bay which was granted on Fore Street. We could leave the van there permanently but, as there are many disabled people in the village and I am able bodied, I park the van either in the car park behind the Post Office or up past the church once I have dropped my parents off. Also, a disabled bay can be used by anyone with a blue badge so freeing it up for others was, and is, necessary.”
“My parents are well known locally and we have been inundated with messages of support from locals which we are most grateful for.”
Mia will be fitting cameras to the van as a deterrent and is offering a reward. If anyone has any information that can lead to the prosecution of this person please can you contact the local police and use the crime reference number 50240072512.