Bere Alston Brownies and Rainbows enjoyed a visit from their local neighourhood police team recently.
Tavistock neighbourhood policing team were joined by one of their new recruits Natasha Hingston in a visit to the girls at their meeting place, Bere Alston Primary Academy.
“The children asked about the things we do and how we help others,” said Tavistock PCSO Kevin Williams. “They got to try on uniform and found out about the kit we carry to help us with our job. They also practised taking fingerprints and were able to have a good look around the station Land Rover.
“These sessions are invaluable to us, and help break down any fear the children may have with seeking our help when they need it,” he added.