Arthur said: “It’s hard to put into words because he’s such an important part of our life. He rarely left my side and was always in the passnger seat of the car or next to me in the tractor. We had a routine every morning where we went out and played retrieval games before getting down to the work of the day which is feeding and cleaning out the Shetland ponies, sheep and cows. But he wasn’t outside the kitchen in the passage or in his bed in the garage – his two places where he slept. That was most unusual. It’s very upsetting to think we won’t see him again. So, we’re pleading for as many people as possible to look out for him. We so hope he’s ok, wherever he is.”