A man from Beaworthy has pleaded not guilty to assaulting and strangling a woman in the village.
Matthew Boughan, aged 43, of no fixed address, denied two charges when he appeared before Judge Anna Richardson at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city’s prison.
He denied the intentional strangulation of a woman on October 30 this year and assault causing actual bodily harm on the same complainant on the same day.
Judge Richardson set a timetable for the progress of his case and remanded him in custody ending a trial at Exeter Crown Court on April 26, 2023.