BBC One’s Beyond Paradise is set to return for a third series filming in the SW with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton.
The current second series, by BBC Studios, has followed the popularity of the first and the third is expected to be aired next year sometime, Red Planet Pictures, which produces the show for the BBC, has confirmed.
Filming for the light detective drama, a spin-off of hit show Death in Paradise, has perviously taken place in Looe, Calstock, Horsebridge and Plymouth. Filming has also taken place in Mount Kelly College.
Most of the action and filming takes place in Looe, however, with the river and museum featuring recently.
Tim Key, the executive producer for Red Planet Pictures said: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we're delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.”