A MORE than twenty hour stint of heavy rain has been forecast by the Met Office for later this week.
The yellow weather warning comes into force on Thursday, October 23 and lasts until 9pm.
The Exeter-based forecaster says between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain is expected, with between 30 and 50 millimetres in some places.
In addition to the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy, with a chance of strong gales during the daytime.
The Met Office has warned of the possibility of flooding to homes and businesses, as well as possible interruption to power supplies and other services.
Bus and train services are likely to be affected with journey times taking longer, the Met Office says.
