a PUBLIC consultation is being held at Bannawell Park on two afternoons later this month to unveil designs for a new play park for the first time.
The town council has extended an invitation to local residents to come along to the event in the Tavistock park on Wednesday afternoons, April 12 and 19 between 1pm and 6pm. At the event, plans will be unveiled for three possible schemes for a new community play area.
A spokesperson for the town council said: ‘The public consultation will provide an opportunity for local residents to view the conceptional designs from three different play park providers and share their much-valued views on this exciting new project to enhance the park for the local community.
‘The majority of the former play equipment in Bannawell Park was removed prior to the pandemic due to it being no longer fit for purpose.
‘Since then the town council have been in discussion with partners in attempting to secure funding to deliver the project in 2023.
‘The town council look forward to meeting with local residents and potential users of Bannawell Park.’
Tavistock Town Council has a budget of £75,000 for the project. This includes a £60,000 ‘Section 106’ money being contributed by the developer of the Embden Grange development on Butchers Park Hill in Tavistock, coming via planning authority West Devon Borough Council. The legal agreement requires the funds to be spent by June 2024.
In addition to installing new equipment, there is a need to sort out flooding within the park, which has occurred serveal times in the past two years due to poor drainage after heavy rain. The flooding which occurs when the stream bursts its banks prevents access to the basketball court, children’s swings, a grassed play area and bridges and the lanscaped area of the park during these periods.