A bakery in Okehampton has received a ‘very good’ food hygiene rating.
The rating was given to Ellis Bakery last week by West Devon Borough Council.
On Facebook, the bakery said: “We have worked hard on paperwork and structural work to get this, thank you to staff who put great effort in and Wendy Penna the muppet master who orchestrated the works and staff.”
Ellis Bakery now has a 5/5 rating, compared to the 1/5 rating it was given in November 2024.
In response to the news which was posted on Facebook, users commented: “Well done all of you.” and “Congratulations and well deserved.”
Ellis Bakery have another branch in Tavistock that received 4/5 for their food hygiene.