A second person has died as a result of a serious collision near Tavistock on Bank Holiday Monday.
Sadly, a ten-month-old girl who was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital with serious injuries died in the early hours of Thursday, August 29.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision of a Vauxhall Astra and a Kia Rio at Iron Railings Cross, a notorious accident blackspot, at around 12.55pm on Monday, August 26.
A 46-year-old local man, who was the front seat passenger in the Kia, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Three other people remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
Sergeant Troy Bennett, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of our officers are with the family and friends of all those involved.
“This will have shocked and saddened the community, especially with the death of a young child. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Specialist officers are supporting the families involved.”
A man in his 30s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage is urged to contact the police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.