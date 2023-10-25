MULTI-AWARD winning political cartoonist, author, ranter, illustrator, broadcaster and poet who’s been assailing the world of politics and the news with his foul images for 40 years is heading to Calstock next week.
Calstock Arts is thrilled that Martin Rowson is back for the third time to the venue, the last time being 2019 with his well received, Cartoon History of Brexit.
In his show Giving the Gift of Offence Martin takes us through 40 years of British Politics, with both his personal and his cartoon responses to the individuals he has met: including the perennial challenges of having to work out how to draw the ‘fresh meat’ of each new Prime Minister, alongside the cavalcade of events we’ve all witnessed and he’s depicted.
Refreshingly indiscreet in revealing the people beneath the pomp and spin (as well as spilling the beans on the true nature of journalism), this new show will be fully illustrated.
Martin will be performing at the Old Chapel on Sand Lane on Thursday November 9 at 8pm.
For more information visit: https://calstockarts.org/whats-on/
Doors will open at 7pm.
Age Guidance 14+
Unsuitable for small children, but probably perfect for surly teenagers.