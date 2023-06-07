The team was nominated by head librarian Heather Chapman, who wished to see all volunteers formally recognised for their efforts and contribution to the library’s continued operation. The team consists of 10-12 regular volunteers, who hail from Princetown, Walkhampton and Dousland.
Heather said: ‘I’m surprised and delighted that our library was selected to win this — bearing in mind that there are over 50 libraries in Devon, including large ones in places such as Exeter and Newton Abbot, I’m really pleased that they have been recognised, especially given how we are smaller and more rural. Anyone from any of the libraries can nominate for different things to be recognised, so instead of nomating just one person for volunteering, which I think they were expecting, I nominated everyone in the team because we simply could not function without their help.’
Beth Reynolds, Libraries Unlimited’s HR manager, will be visiting the library next Monday (June 19) at 4pm to present the team with their award and to express thanks.
Heather also confirmed that Devon County Council’s Growing Communities Fund has awarded Princetown Library funding for Bounce and Rhyme, allowing the project which began post-lockdown to continue on Monday mornings for families, their babies and children up to school age, which also offers use of baby-weighing scales provided by Public Health England.
Heather expressed her gratitude to local doners who have kept the session running whilst waiting for other funding.