Avis braves the elements at Eden to help the homeless
A LOCAL business owner braved outdoor conditions overnight last Thursday to raise money for two homeless charities.
Avis Jones, who owns and runs the Dartmoor Barkery at the Leg O’Mutton in Yelverton, decided to take part in The Eden Sleepout to help better her understanding of the conditions homeless people are facing.
The bakery already helps people who are homeless with its ‘pay it forward scheme’ which sees donations given anonymously used to provide food for those in need – and warm clothing to combat the winter weather.
Avis said: ‘Helping the homeless is always something we’ve done. When I saw that my youngest brother was sleeping out to raise money for such a worthy cause I felt I had to sign up too.
‘We’re very lucky to be working with Sock Shop selling their products which are then given out to those in need.’
On Thursday night, armed with a sleeping bag and warm clothing, Avis headed to the Eden Project to join her brother and nearly 80 others at the event which is organised by charities Amber and St Petrocs.
Avis said: ‘Sleeping on the ground was no problem for me but it was cold. Apparently we were lucky as in other years it’s been minus temperatures in November – I can’t imagine how difficult that must be for those facing those conditions.
‘It was a very well thought out and informative evening. There were presentations from former homeless people and charity representatives spoke with everyone to learn their stories.’
Avis’s venture has led her to raise over £200 for St Petrocs. She said: ‘People are still sponsoring me! Others have been coming into the bakery with cash donations. There were people doing it alone and businesses participating with groups of employees. I’d like to do it again next year with a team of us from the bakery.’
