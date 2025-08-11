NORTH Cornwall and West Devon residents are being warned after a case of avian flu has been found in the area.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed that a case of avian influenza has been found near Lifton.
On August 8, 2025 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry unit within West Devon. Following the findings, a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared surrounding each of the premises.
Defra has confirmed that ‘all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled’.
The zones which have been marked stretch from Launceston to Bridestowe, with the 3km radius encompassing Broodwoodwidger, Stowford and Lewdown.
Defra explains: “The occupier of any premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept must make records of— (a) the name and address of any person visiting the premises (unless the visit is only to a part of the premises where people live and where no poultry or other captive birds are kept); (b) the date of the visit; (c) whether the person had any contact with poultry or other captive birds on the premises.”
On top of this, the occupier of any premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept in the zone must:
- Make a record of all poultry entering or leaving those premises as soon as reasonably practicable after the movement;
- Immediately report to the Secretary of State any increased morbidity or mortality or significant drop in egg production or, where relevant, feed or water intake, or other relevant information relating to the production of eggs on the premises.
Also, any person who is engaged in the transport or marketing of poultry or poultry eggs in the zone must, as soon as is reasonably practicable, make a record of all poultry and poultry eggs transported or marketed by him.
Defra has also explained that poultry owners who are within the 3km zone, must ensure they are undertake biosecurity measures.
A full breakdown of measures can be found on the the Defra website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.