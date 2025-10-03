A date has been set for the long-anticipated opening of the Tamar Valley Pantry in Harrowbarrow.
The soft opening of the new community shop will take place on Wednesday, October 22 giving the volunteers time to settle in with an official opening planned for a later date.
Committee chair Karen Bennett said: “We are delighted to tell you that the shop will be opening on Wednesday, October 22. This will be a ‘soft’ opening, meaning no big celebration, just opening and giving us time to settle in.”
This Sunday (October 5) is the latest Auction of Promises being held at the Carpenters Arms in Metherell from 2-4pm to continue to raise funds to finish the project. Wasson will be providing the entertainment while more than 20 auction items come under the hammer.
Bids can be made for lots including a gin tour of the Copperfish Distillery in Looe including a tasting session for two, tickets to see Black Sabbath – The Ballet, tickets to Plymouth Speedway, a round of four or two balls at the renowned championship Nicklaus course at St Mellion or a Race Day at Newton Abbot. The list also includes a day’s sailing, a draft EPC with recommendation on how to make your home more energy efficient, and even a sourdough loaf each month for a six-month period.
Sealed bids can be made in advance but it’s much more fun to come along, says Karen.
She added: “Due to time limitations, we have once again had to limit the number of ‘lots'. If you have offered a promise, and it isn't in our list, please do not be offended, we have had to make some tough decisions this time.”
Transport to the event is also being laid for a small donation. A shuttle service will be available from the village hall car park with a Metherell pick up possible too. A seat can be booked by calling 07443 933989. A door-to-door service can be arranged but is reserved for those without transport or mobility issues only.
All volunteer shop staff have completed their food safety course with Cornwall Council and the auction represents the final fundraising push for the pantry with donations needed to complete phase two of the project including insulation, cladding and the roof.
Karen added: “Bring some friends and take the bus. It will solve the parking issue and make for a fun afternoon.”
