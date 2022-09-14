Art exhibition at Cotehele House
Thursday 22nd September 2022 1:30 pm
Share
Art exhibition, Drawn to Cotehele, is running until October 15. ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
COTEHELE currently has an art exhibition running until mid-October.
The National Trust estate has partnered with Drawn to the Valley artists to create ‘Drawn to Cotehele’. The art exhibition will feature artworks inspired by Cotehele, the house, garden and estate.
Allison Cowen, Bull Pen Gallery manager at Cotehele said: ‘Over the centuries, Cotehele’s ancient house and tranquil estate has inspired thousands of artists. Working with Drawn to the Valley to create this exhibition gives us an opportunity to celebrate some of the amazing artists currently working in the region, keeping this important legacy alive.’
The exhibition began at the weekend and is open everyday 11am-4pm and will run until October 15.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |