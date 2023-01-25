A TALK on armed drones used in warfare is being held on Tuesday, February 7 at Tavistock United Reformed Church (URC) at 7.30pm.
Chris Cole, will talk about new developments, including the use of artificial intelligence controlling ‘killer robots’ and how drones are used before full-scale conflicts are declared and risk starting wars.
Chris has given evidence to parliamentary committees and is a member of Pax Christi, an international Catholic peace movement. He is the founder of Drone Wars UK, a charity which highlights the dangers of armed drones to UK security. His free talk is hosted by Tavistock Peace Action Group and the URC. No booking required.