Today, Sunday, January 15 is national pothole day. Have you recently made a claim for damage that a pothole has caused to your vehicle? Do you know how to report pothole damage? Are there any potholes on your local roads that need to be sorted?
Share your pictures and the locations of potholes on local roads that are troubling you.
You can report potholes to Devon County Council at: https://www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/report-a-problem/report-a-pothole/
GoCompare has issued the following advice to help motorists should they be unfortunate in feeling the effects of a pothole:
Collect evidence If you hit a pothole: make sure you gather evidence to help support any future claims. Take pictures at the scene, safely. Note the time of the incident, Identify the pothole and its location on the road. Measure the pothole if you can. If it's not safe, estimate instead.
Are there any other details you can gather? For example; witnesses, how busy the road is, the speed limit or any features nearby. Keep receipts for anything you paid for as a result of the incident, as well as copies of all your correspondence. Even if you don’t intend on making a claim, you should still report the relevant authority.
Find out who is responsible for the road. Find which body is responsible for the culprit pothole by searching for the road using its postcode at Gov.uk.
Once you know who is responsible, you can use a Freedom of Information Act request to find out the history of the road’s repairs.
To see the full extent of the advice, including submitting a claim and claiming pothole-inflicted damage on your insurance, visit: https://www.gocompare.com/car-insurance/guide/potholes/