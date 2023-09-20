THE Archbishop of Canterbury will be spending Remembrance weekend on a tour of Devon.
The Most Rev Justin Welby’s visit from November 10 to 12 is one of a series of church mission weekends he is taking part in across England this year and next.
The aim of the “Come and See ’23” weekend is to share the hope that Christian faith can bring.
Archbishop Justin said: “I'm so looking forward to visiting Devon in November. It will be a great privilege to meet people from across the county, to pray with them and hear their stories.
“Over Remembrance weekend we will have the chance to give thanks together for those who have laid down their life for their country. I know that Jesus Christ brings hope, joy and the promise of new life, and I'm delighted to support Devon’s churches as they invite their communities to ‘Come and See’ what Christian faith is all about.”
The Archbishop will be visiting Ilfracombe Academy in North Devon and meeting members of Devon’s farming community at Holsworthy Farmer’s Market to celebrate Harvest.
He will also be taking part in The Archbishop in Conversation at Exeter University on Saturday, November 11.
This event in the Alumni Auditorium will focus on the themes of loss, bereavement and hope. It will draw on Justin Welby’s own experience of losing his baby daughter some years’ ago, and more recently his mother.
The Archbishop in Conversation is being run in collaboration with South-West bereavement charities and will feature the archbishop in conversation with others who have experienced loss.
Free tickets for the event can be booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-archbishop-in-conversation-with-tickets-680867070737?aff=oddtdtcreator .
The Bishop of Crediton and soon-to-be Acting Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Jackie Searle, said: “I greatly look forward to welcoming Archbishop Justin to Devon for what will be a very special weekend.
“From celebrating our wonderful schools and farming communities, to community events being put on by churches across Devon, and moments when we will come together to remember those we have lost – I pray this weekend will bring spiritual hope and change lives.”
Archbishop Justin will also be taking part in the 11am Remembrance Day silence in Torquay and leading prayers at the annual Remembrance Sunday parade on Plymouth Hoe.
The Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt Rev James Grier, who will be accompanying him, commented: “We are delighted and very grateful that the Archbishop is coming to be part of our Come and See weekend.
“It is wonderful that whilst he is with us, he will be taking part in so many different events across the county. It’s a weekend for everyone whatever their views or experience of faith.”
Churches in Devon are also being encouraged to hold community outreach events throughout the weekend. These will include special services, social gatherings, meals and activities for families and children.
There will also be a Prayer Breakfast event at Exeter Cathedral.
Rev Jeremy Putnam, Diocese of Exeter Mission Enabler, said: “I am so encouraged that the Archbishop is visiting Devon. What a wonderful opportunity for churches to share the hope we have in Jesus with our communities, and at such an important time of the year too.”