Apprentice gets to work at Cotehele
The FIRST apprentice as part of the Tamara Scheme has secured the role of Assistant Warden Apprentice at Cotehele.
Myles Pinkney, 23, is the first of the ‘Tamara Trainees Project’, a project that aims to improve the job prospects of those living in and around the Tamar Valley and to provide support for local businesses.
The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund alongside other partnership funding. The Scheme aims to create brighter futures for the Tamar Valley and its communities through apprenticeships and training opportunities, working with farmers and landowners to enhance natural landscapes, and promoting health and wellbeing.
The £268,000 trainee project will provide opportunities for rural and urban communities and remove the obstacles that prevent people having access to these opportunities.
The first of the Tamara Trainee role is Assistant Ranger Apprenticeship at Cotehele which Myles has secured and will last 18 months. Myles is the first of 20 apprentice, foundation and internship trainees that will kick-start their career in the Tamar Valley.
Myles Pinkney, National Trust Assistant Warden Apprentice says:
‘It is great to have started working at Cotehele and I am looking forward to exploring the woodlands and various other habitats to learn how to manage and protect this special historic and environmentally rich place.’
Myles’ work will involve protecting and improving the health and wildlife richness of the National Trust estate. Local to the area, Myles knows the Tamar Valley well and with a passion to work in the conservation sector, he struggled to find a job. The Tamara Trainees Project will provide Myles the opportunity to stay in the Tamar Valley and work at Cotehele, a place he knows and loves.
It is hoped that over five apprenticeships will be made available as part of the Project over the next three years, three of which will be with the National Trust.
