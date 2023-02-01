A PARISH council believes that Dartmoor National Park Authority has failed to take accommodate for its suggested amendments regarding a planning application for 41 new homes in Yelverton.
At a planning meeting at Dartmoor National Park headquarters in Bovey Tracey on Friday, the public and local councillors were invited to any raise issues they may have with this development.
Buckland Monachorum Parish Council previously identified four matters to be voiced to the national park authority that they would like to see considered in the granting of the application, that being: the provision of solar panels and heat pumps, a financial contribution towards the building of a cycle track in and out of the new estate which would link up with National Route 27, reassessment of development boundaries and ensuring local affordable needs are met.
Ric Cheadle, parish council chair and Buckland Monachorum ward borough councillor, said: ‘Whilst we supported this planning application, we didn’t expect our points to dramatically change the eventual decision but we wanted them heard and for there to be amendments before voting.
‘I find it extraordinarily regrettable that solar panels and heat pumps won’t be installed although electric charging points will - it doesn’t add up in a cost of living crisis. The old railway line is earmarked as a cycle track — no work has happened here, despite there being an approved application to allow the national park to do this.
‘This application has been granted on the basis of the developer’s plans, which show that houses are within the approved area but other parts of the application are not. We also believe they have not conducted the affordable housing assessment in the proper way, to which they disagreed.’