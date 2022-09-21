Apple Fest has been postponed
[email protected]
Thursday 29th September 2022 7:00 pm
Share
Apple Fest will now be taking place on October 8. (Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
BERE Ferrers Apple Fest, originally scheduled for this Saturday, October 1, has been postponed due to forecasted bad weather until next weekend, October 8.
The popular Bere Peninsula family day out is now taking place next Saturday (October 8) from 1-5pm at Bere Ferrers Church Hall. All activities will take place outside the hall under canvas.
The event will feature an apple pie competition, apple juicing, pruning and grafting and children’s events plus much more. There will also be local cakes and snacks on offer.
Those wishing to attend are asked to bring their own apples for apple juicing if they can. This is a free entry event.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |