Police investigating a serious road traffic collision near Launceston yesterday (Sunday, January 12) when an eight-year-old horse rider was seriously injured and the injured horse had to be put down.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to yesterday afternoon’s accident.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a horse ridden by the girl, at Higher Treween, Altarnun, near Launceston, at around 2.20pm.
The rider of the horse, an eight-year-old child, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
A 12-year-old girl who was leading the horse was uninjured.
Unfortunately, the horse had to be humanely put to sleep by vets at the scene.
The road was closed while the scene was investigated and was reopened at around 4.15pm.
A 61-year-old man from Launceston has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He remains in police custody.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 410 of 12/1/2025.