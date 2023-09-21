Join the Tamar Valley AONB team this week for a Coffee Morning, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Drop in to the Tamar Valley Centre, Drakewalls, PL18 9FE, just five minutes’ walk from Gunnislake Train Station, anytime between 10am and 12noon on Friday September 29 for a tea or coffee and slice of homemade cake, baked by the AONB team, its supporters and other staff from the Tamar Valley Centre.
You are welcome to bring your own cakes and biscuits but there will be plenty of home bakes for you to choose from, so please don’t feel that you have to!