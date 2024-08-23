There has been another arson attack on the toilets in Bedford Square in Tavistock.
Extensive damage was caused to the men’s toilets after a fire was deliberately started yesterday evening (Thursday).
Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm to put out the fire.
The toilet roll holder was deliberately set alight, causing extensive damage to the toilet, with the walls and floor left severely damaged by smoke.
Police are appealing for witnesses in their quest to find the culprits.
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or via the police website, quoting reference 50240212942.