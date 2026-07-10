FORMER Conservative minister and star of Strictly Come Dancing Ann Widdecombe has died aged 78.
Ann, who later joined Reform UK, was a familiar face in Teignbridge, having lived at Haytor for almost 20 years.
She moved to the Dartmoor village following her retirement in 2010.
Today a statement from her agents said: ‘It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of The Right Honourable Ann Widdecombe, DSG.
‘We send our deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends.’
Since moving to Haytor, the was regularly seen at charity events and fund-raisers, giving talks and spent time in dance studios in Newton Abbot training with her Strictly partner Anton Du Beke.
Her political career spanned decades, serving as MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years, before going on to join Reform UK.
She also appeared on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and was a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.
Widdecombe served as a Home Office and an employment minister in Sir John Major's government between 1994 to 1997.
She was a staunch supporter of the UK's departure from the EU and between 2019-2020 served as a Brexit Party MEP for South West England in the European Parliament.
In 2023, Widdecombe joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK, after the party changed its name from the Brexit Party, and made a number of appearances as Reform's immigration spokesperson.
In a statement, her agents said her life and career were "driven by her strong Christian values and commitment to public service".
They added that Widdecombe loved the "cut and thrust of political debate" and despite leaving Parliament 16 years ago, was "still actively campaigning for Reform UK".
"For many, of course, she will be best (or worst?) remembered for her unforgettable appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, defying the judges week-after-week as the public delighted in her unsuccessful attempts to follow the choreography of the long-suffering Anton Du Beke," the statement went on to say.
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