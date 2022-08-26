Animal Encounters at library
Youngsters from Tavistock were treated to a special event at the library on Friday afternoon where they got to meet some unusual animals.
The animal encounters event, run by Chris Johnson (from Babbacombe in Torquay) was organised by Friends of Tavistock Library, as part of the national Summer Reading Challenge.
Children attending the session got to meet and hold Ebony, an eight-year-old Brazilian black kingsnake, Herbie, a small species of armadillo and Saka, a three-year-old Madagascar tenrec along with some giant millipedes.
First assistant at the library Denise Gatley said: ‘It’s lovely that we were able to host this afternoon as one of many exciting things we do at the library. The great thing about the animal encounters session is that parents love it just as much as the kids do.’
