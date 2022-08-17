Angela Rippon tries out Tavistock Library’s ‘magic table’
TV personality and famous ‘local girl’ Angela Rippon dropped into Tavistock Library on Monday to have a go on an intriguing state-of-the-art new device which is helping both soothe and stimulate dementia sufferers.
Angela met Graham Bush, from Milton Combe, and Wendy Pullyblank, from Tavistock, who both have dementia and come to regular sessions on the tovertafel – also known as the ‘magic table’ – at the library.
Also taking part in the session – which had everyone laughing – was Heather Rayne from the Memory Café, and Lynn Roddy of home care company Home Instead, which together provide sessions with the tovertafel.
The charity and care company are working together to make sure that the equipment in the library gets as much use as possible, from chat and cake reminiscence sessions to cognitive stimulation therapy courses.
Angela, who grew up in Plymouth, became involved in championing dementia care when her late mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2004.
She said: ‘Since I became involved with the Alzheimer’s Society back in 2004 when my mum was diagnosed, everything has changed so much. Something like this shows the way that technology is helping in a huge way.’
She added: ‘It is brilliant because it gets people out of their homes The problem with families with dementia is there is too much loneliness and isolation being in their own homes and not getting out, so this is fantastic because you can drop in and meet other people and have a coffee. It is terrific stimulation.’
Lynn Roddy from Home Instead said that the Saturday sessions – held once month – often got pretty lively, as the technology helped people interact as they played games. ‘It is quite energetic and quite noisy on a Saturday and the librarians have been known to put their heads around the door to see what the fuss is about!
‘We have found it good for those who need a bit of learning support and also getting grandchildren together with their grandparents [with dementia]. Children love it, because it is a great way of interacting with grandparents.’
The beauty of the tovertafel, which sees images beamed onto a table, is that it gets people talking. It also gets them laughing, with sound effects and music. Fish swim over the table, with the sound effects of water. Leaves are swept across the surface. Bubbles get blown and popped.
Wendy, who lives in Tavistock and was diagnosed with dementia two years ago, said that this and other activities from the Memory Cafe had helped her get her life back. ‘My grandchildren would love this. I was always on the go before and I am always on the go now. What you have got to do is get yourself out and not be by yourself.’
Angela is currently sitting on the Prime Minister’s dementia friendly committee, lobbying for more support for those with Alzheimer’s. She said: ‘Unfortunately, due to constraints, the Alzheimer’s Society aren’t able to provide memory cafes everywhere they used to, so Tavistock is really lucky to have a Memory Cafe.’
