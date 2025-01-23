AN ancient bridge in Tavistock is undergoing urgent repairs after being hit by a lorry.
Vigo Bridge, built in 1773, will be reopened at 4pm today (Thursday) then closed again at 9am tomorrow (Friday) for work to continue. The bridge is expected to fully reopened by tomorrow evening.
The repairs are being carried out for Devon County Council highways.
A council spokesperson said: "Vigo Bridge was closed yesterday to carry out emergency repairs to the parapet of the Grade II listed structure after it was damaged by a lorry.
“The closure will also be used to clear vegetation from the 18th century bridge. The road will be open from 4pm this evening before closing again at 9am tomorrow. Subject to weather conditions, work is due to be completed by the end of tomorrow."
Drivers can bypass the bridge via Parkwood Road and and the A386.
The stone bridge was originally built as an access to the then new turnpike road across Dartmoor to Moretonhampstead and Exeter. Its name comes from the Spanish port of Vigo which was raided by Francis Drake in the late 1500s.