Alternative Swedish group at Calstock Hall

The three sisters who make up the band can’t recall when or why they started playing, the music’s always just been there. In their late teens, the sisters joined forces with their dad, who for decades was a one-man band playing old blues and country tunes for a living. It was here they learnt their craft and found their love of America and their talent for turning the music on it’s head and finding something new. Since their first album ‘Fall Among Thieves’ (2008) produced by Lasse Marten who has also worked with Primal Scream and Kelly Clarkson, the sisters have released a further five albums, all of which capture their energy and the beauty of their song writing.