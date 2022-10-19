Alternative Swedish group at Calstock Hall

Subscribe newsletter
CALSTOCK Village Hall will be welcoming the all-female rock/Blues/Americana band Baskery on their UK leg of their European tour on Saturday, November 12. Baskery is a band hailing from Sweden made up of three sisters who have made quite a name for themselves as a must-see act.
The three sisters who make up the band can’t recall when or why they started playing, the music’s always just been there. In their late teens, the sisters joined forces with their dad, who for decades was a one-man band playing old blues and country tunes for a living. It was here they learnt their craft and found their love of America and their talent for turning the music on it’s head and finding something new. Since their first album ‘Fall Among Thieves’ (2008) produced by Lasse Marten who has also worked with Primal Scream and Kelly Clarkson, the sisters have released a further five albums, all of which capture their energy and the beauty of their song writing.
Their stage career is equally impressive. In 2015, the sisters were invited to join artist Robbie Williams as an opener and special guests on his arena-tour throughout Europe.
Next month Baskery will be supported by Fallen Cedars, a local band rooted on the edge of Dartmoor, created from a diverse range of musical backgrounds and creative wishes. Their music is at times stripped bare, intimate, delicate, acoustic and at others, driving, soaring, playful and engaging. The group count their influences as ranging from folk to blues to latin, blending styles and genres into their own unique mix of song and story-telling. They have been around the Tavistock and Devon music scene for several years and have played at many local music venues and festivals. On November 12 doors will open at 7.30pm.
