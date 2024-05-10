Mark Richards, the newest town councillor, announced the council's decision to reelect Cllr Fisher as mayor for a second term with heartfelt words of admiration: "I consider it as an honour to propose him. I consider that he brings a number of important traits to the role. Firstly, it is the dignity with which he comports himself as mayor whenever a formal presence is demanded. Yet, at the same time, I'm impressed with his humanity in the way that he relates both to the young or the old or the rich or the poor. I admire his management skills, especially the way that he chairs meetings, both within the Council Chamber and beyond, and especially the way he strives to make everyone feel included. He has a level of personal charisma to the extent that no one who meets him ever forgets the meeting or remembers it except with pleasure. At the same time, he has a sense of humour and appears quite unfazed and enjoying himself when required to wear clothes that fit best into the 17th century. Finally, he's an excellent spokesperson and representative for the town, and for that, we in Okehampton, should be deeply grateful."