All set for a wonderful day out at the show
Well after last year’s rollercoaster ride of putting on a show in a time of covid restrictions, I thought this year would be easier.
The directors were determined that we would put on a show last year if it was at all possible and safe to do so, and how right they were, it was a phenomenal success.
They recognised that many of the traders, contractors, suppliers and exhibitors really needed to get out and go about their business if they were to survive this awful pandemic. This has been replicated this year with most of those exhibitors returning and more besides.
We have a showground full of exhibitors and trade stands for you to visit and enjoy.
The show really is a fun day out for all the family, combining the traditions of agriculture with entertainment for all.
The traditional showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses predominantly take place during the morning and are celebrated with the Grand Parade of champion livestock and horses in the main ring during the afternoon. A spectacle that should really not be missed.
Around the showground there is entertainment all day long, with the entertainment ring showcasing falconry, a gun dog display, Dangerous Steve, Victor Pitts Sheep Dog Display and the not to be forgotten fun family dog show which you can enter on the day from 12.15pm at the entertainment ring. Ferret racing is just next door.
As you walk around the showground you will come across everything from Rainbow Gecko (bubbles), rural demonstrations and Morris dancing teams.
The music stage has a full programme of entertainment in its new position in the sheep field, a larger area with better viewing on its slope and seating and picnic tables provided.
The vintage section will be parading in the main ring as well as their static display of over 150 vintage tractors and vehicles. Featured in the main ring during the afternoon will be four packs of hounds as well as a display of the Dartmoor Hill Ponies and a fast and furious competition of the Pony Club Mounted Display Teams.
What else can you see and do? Well you can visit the open section in the Big Shed, and the WI, the Young Farmers and beekeepers in their marquees. The craft marquee and Devon food hall are once again showcasing the best of local produce. To make the best of your visit ensure you buy a catalogue or showground guide on the day, this will give you a full rundown of events and times on the day as well as a map of the showground so you don’t miss a thing.
Getting to the showground is easy, it is just to the north of Okehampton town, pop the postcode EX20 1SW into your Sat Nav. It will be fully signposted, with stewards to direct you into the large public car parks. There is designated disabled forward parking in the public car park as well, just display your blue badge.
Advance discounted tickets have gone on sale via the website and are available until noon on Monday prior to the show. This allows time for the tickets to be posted to you. Or you can simply buy a ticket on the gate, cash or card. I am delighted that Mr John Heard is the president this year and I am sure he and Sandra his wife will enjoy their day.
Okehampton Show is a wonderful local event which simply couldn’t happen without the support of our fabulous committee and the very large number of volunteers who give their time not only on the day, but during the set up and breakdown of the event. My personal thanks to them all. Do come and visit the show, have a wonderful day out, I am sure you will not be disappointed.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.