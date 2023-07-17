Tavistock Memory Café is delighted to be hosting an open-air production of Alice’s Adventures in Aerialand on Wednesday, July 26 at 3pm in the Bedford Hotel garden.
The magical show joins Alice sitting on a river bank on a warm summer’s day when she catches sight of a white rabbit. She follows it down a hole and into aerialand.
The show is an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic tale and includes high sensory storytelling, with aerial circus, puppetry, verse and music, promising to be a real delight for all ages. The 60-minute performance by The Dot Collective, funded by the Arts Council, has been created to be accessible to all, including those living with dementia.
If you want to be thrilled and bedazzled by a show that happens mostly off the ground, then tickets are available at £2.50 each, online at https://www.bedford-hotel.co.uk/walled-garden-theatre/ or can be purchased at TASS, The Anchorage Centre, next to Tavistock bus station (free for 16 years and under).
The Bedford Hotel is offering a combined cream tea and event ticket for £10. Tavistock Memory Café would like to thank the Bedford Hotel, Tavistock Lions, and the West Devon Club for their support. Please note that parking will not be available at The Bedford Hotel, so please use a nearby car park, or drop off your passengers.