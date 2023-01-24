although the Tavistock Lions’ Ukraine convoy has touched the hearts of locals with hundreds of pounds and essential items donated raised - specific items are now required to meet the needs of people hit by war and winter.
The van still has space and needs to be filled with the following badly needed things:
Aid staff in Ukraine tell the Lions the following are particularly needed:
Personal hygiene items like soap, toothpaste, shampoo, shower gel, adult incontinence pads.
Warm clothes such as socks, underwear, gloves, sleeping bags and blankets.
Paul Blowey, Tavistock Lions Club president, said: ‘We have been blown away by your support for our aid to Ukraine appeal.
‘It is just over a week before John and Ken leave for Poland, from where your donations will be sent to some of the most dangerous areas of Ukraine.
‘There is still time to donate!’
Tomorrow (Thursday) the Lions will be in Bedford Square in the town centre with cash collection buckets.
Locals have already donated more than £1,200 to buy specific items.