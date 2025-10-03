A very successful health and wellbeing advice fair was staged in Tavistock on Friday (October 3) to welcome scores of residents.
Tavistock Community Wellbeing Fair, in Butcher’s Hall by the pannier market, drew a steady stream of locals seeking information from many public bodies, charities and other community groups. Visitors learned about health, expert advice, volunteering opportunities and cost of living advice, among other issues.
Amanda Bowen, of Tavistock Dementia Alliance, manned a stand with Tavistock Memory Cafe’s Heather Rayner and said: “The fair’s been very helpful to quite a few people who have been asking us how to recognise behaviours and symptoms of dementia among friends or family and what is the best way of helping them or getting advice.
“We are able to advise on positive action to help all those living with dementia, including carers of all kinds. We can help with support in living well during daily life and signpost where needed.”
Tavistock Dementia Alliance can be contacted at this website: https://tinyurl.com/28fxy6kw or by email: [email protected] or call 07716 849839.
A spokesman said: “This is only the early stages of starting a public conversation about the idea of new 20mph speed limits. Most people supported the idea and some had ideas on where lower speeds would be helpful - Whitchurch Road came up.”
Denise Camp and Tracey Gyllenship lead the Tavistock Fibromyalgia, Long-Term Pain and Fatigue Group. They joined the group because of their own issues.
Denise said: “The group is all about peer support. We offer each other hugs, advice, information and helps reduce isolation and loneliness. Many people with long-term conditions sometimes lose friends who can’t empathise and understand why people like us aren’t reliable when it comes to socialising and give up on them.
“This happens because we can’t predict how we will feel healthwise at any one time, so tend to cancel on people. However. a group of like-minded people who understand will not be put out and persist, which helps with confidence in making friends and going out. This is all about wellbeing and mental health which supports any treatments.”
Tavistock Fibromyalgia, Long-Term Pain and Fatigue Group can be contacted by email: [email protected]
Devon County Cllr Debo Sellis said: “I’m delighted to celebrate all the good work in the community here at the wellbeing fair. There are so many people who are volunteering and making a real difference to people’s lives. I’d like to thank everyone who has made this event a big success.”
The Rev Sue Tucker said: “I’m at the fair to gather a wide range of leaflets to offer the people needing extra support in the parish. It’s amazing what support and advice is here and out there. I’m so grateful to everyone giving their time free to help others.”
Scarlett Moon, a community builder with West Devon Community and Voluntary Services, (West Devon CVS), said: “We’re here to let the community know about local services for their health and general wellbeing. We’ve had a good response from people wanting to know about wide variety of information from local organisations.”
An expansive list of support in Tavistock is available at this link on the West Devon CVS website: https://westdevoncvs.org.uk/projects/in-touch-at-home-tavi/
