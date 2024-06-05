Active Devon has announced the launch of the Volunteer Awards for the third year. The awards aim to recognise volunteers throughout the county who support and encourage others in their community to become more physically active.
The nominations for the awards open during Volunteers’ Week (June 3-9). Both teams and individuals are eligible for nomination, and there are specific award categories for young volunteers, including a 14-17-year-old category and an 18-25-year-old category.
For 2024, there are seven award categories: The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year Category (14-17 years); The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year Category (18-25 years); The Volunteering Team of the Year Category; North Devon District and Torridge Category; East Devon District, Mid Devon District and Exeter Category; West Devon District and Plymouth Category, and South Hams District, Teignbridge and Torbay Category. One final award, The Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion Category, will be judged from all the entries received.
Tamsin Phelvin from Active Devon, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring back our Volunteer Awards for 2024. Building on the huge success of previous years, we are hoping for even more nominations this year, showcasing the hard work of all those deserved volunteers across Devon.”
Nominations are open until 5 pm on September 8. A panel of judges will select winners for each category, and the celebration for awardees will be in November. All nominees will receive a certificate.
To find out more information about the awards or submit a nomination, visit https://activedevon.org/volunteer-awards/