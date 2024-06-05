For 2024, there are seven award categories: The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year Category (14-17 years); The Outstanding Young Volunteer of the Year Category (18-25 years); The Volunteering Team of the Year Category; North Devon District and Torridge Category; East Devon District, Mid Devon District and Exeter Category; West Devon District and Plymouth Category, and South Hams District, Teignbridge and Torbay Category. One final award, The Outstanding Contribution to Inclusion Category, will be judged from all the entries received.