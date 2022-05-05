A377 closed at Crediton due to serious collision

Traffic queuing at the scene of the road accident near Crediton. ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

THE A377 is expected to be closed at Cogshead Bridge, between Crediton and Newton St Cyres, until the early hours of the morning due to a serious road accident.

A car and motorbike are believed to be involved near the entrance to Ladd’s computers.

Many emergency services are currently at the scene, including police, firefighters from Exeter, Crediton and specialist units.In addition, paramedics from Devon Air Ambulance land crew are also in attendance.

The road traffic collision is believed to have taken place at about 9.15pm.Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.