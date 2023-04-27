CALLINGTON has a whole host of fun events scheduled in the town over the Coronation weekend to mark the special occasion.
Callington Town Forum alongside other community groups have come together to put together a programme of events with something for everyone.
Various events will be running throughout the Coronation weekend from May 5 until May 8.
Events in the schedule include:
Friday May 5, 7pm:
- A community light show will be taking place at Saltash Recreation Ground.
- Join the community party where there will be food, drink, kids’ activities, music, dancing and lights. During the weekend, why not take a stroll along the high street and see the decorative shop window fronts that will be competing for the top prize.
Saturday May 6, 10am-3pm:
- Come along to the live streaming of the King’s Coronation.
- The free live stream will be taking place at Callington Town Hall.
- Light refreshments will be available courtesy of Callington WI.
Also in the town hall between 2pm and 4pm winners will be announced for the poetry competition, Coronation preserve competition and for the best shop window decoration.
Looking forward to the evening, a Coronation black tie dinner event will be taking place, organised by the Royal British Legion.
Sunday May 7:
- The monthly Sunday market will be running alongside a food and drinks fair bringing an array of old and new traders to the town.
- From 10am Churches Together open the doors at St Mary’s Church for teas and coffees.
- At 4pm in St Mary’s Church there will be a Churches Together service followed by messy Coronation crafts and a free afternoon tea at 5pm.
Monday May 8, 6pm-7pm:
- A special Prim-Raf youth performance is being shown written by Martin Calvert and performed by local children.
Other events happening throughout the weekend include: bingo, a walking treasure hunt, not forgetting free pasties that will be distributed during the weekend.