West Devon's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via Fore Street, New Road, A386 to Sourton Cross, diversion for Stowford Cross via A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton to Sourton Cross - lane closure and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.