Friday 23rd September 2022 6:00 am
brown rat
(Pixabay )

A RODENT problem which has caused concern to dog walkers and mothers of young children alongside the Tavistock Canal is being addressed by town council environmental health officers.

Officers have been investigating a rise in sightings of rats in the past few months along the canal path.

The council has an active pest control programme which includes measures to reduce rat habitats. This includes a replanting scheme in front of the nearby tennis courts.

Other suggestions have included discouraging passers-by from feeding ducks on the canal. The council will therefore, install signs advising this.

West Devon Borough Council has also agreed to look at what it can introduce for sections of land in the same area, for which they have responsibility.

