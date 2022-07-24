A good team performance bodes well for football season to comeas preparations for new season begin
It was the Lambs that got off to a fast start and Sowden in the Exeter goal was forced to make a first class save to deny Liam Prynn from scoring, in the second minute.
Minutes later Exeter were awarded a free kick, but Borges shot over the bar. Back came the Lambs and good passing move resulted in Daniel Koita shooting just wide of the target.
The Lambs were now starting to dictate the play, having the lion’s share of possession. A corner kick taken by Tallan Burns was cleared, and the counter attack caught the home team short of numbers at the back, but Scarf showed his power and pace to get back and make a well timed challenge to turn the ball away for a corner kick, which was cleared.
The Lambs were now having the greater share of possession and another fine passing move saw Liam Prynn shoot inches wide of the target. The Lambs opened the scoring. Another fine move saw Dan Koita’s effort brilliantly turned away by Sowden in the Exeter goal but the ball fell to Liam Prynn who flashed the ball home from ten yards.
Minutes later Koita went close himself when he saw the keeper off his goal line, he chipped a shot over the keeper only for the ball go inches over the crossbar.
Some entertaining football was being played by both teams, but it was the Lambs that were creating the better scoring opportunities.
Just before the interval another terrific passing move saw Prynn and Koita interexchange. The ball was moved on to Alex Battle, but his fierce shot flashed inches over the bar. No doubt the Lambs were disappointed to only take a single goal lead into the interval
The second half continued in the same vein with both teams playing some fine football, but it was the home team that continued to create the better scoring opportunities.
Early in the half a terrific passing move saw the ball find Josh Robins, his penetrating run down the left flank and inch perfect pass found Tallan Burns, but he dragged his shot inches wide of the target.
Midway through the half the Lambs doubled their lead when another top quality passing move saw the ball find Alex Battle who provided the pass for Prynn to flash the ball home.
The Lambs were now on the front foot as another fine move saw Fowler shoot inches over the bar. Exeter continued to play some fine football and Borthwick in the home goal was forced to make another fine save to deny O’Conner from scoring.
With ten minutes remaining the Lambs scored their third goal when another fine move resulted in Alex Battle finding Fowles who flashed the ball home from sixteen yards.
No doubt the home team will be disappointed at not keeping a clean sheet when with five minutes to go Exeter opened their account when poor marking saw Clark score from close range.
This was another good team performance by the Lambs against a good Exeter City side, well done everyone for producing really good football entertainment.
Forthcoming fixtures.
Friendly fixture. This Saturday Tavistock AF C.V. Plymouth. Parkway. Kick Off. 3pm.
The season gets underway with the FA Cup Preliminary Round — Sat August 6, Tavistock AFC versus Brixham Athletic. Kick Off 3pm.
