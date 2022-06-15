A glimpse into estate

Afternoon light on the west front of Buckland Abbey National Trust ( National Trust, Sarah Davis )

A NEW exhibition has opened at the National Trust’s Buckland Abbey giving visitors a glimpse into this working estate.

Chosen by the Cistercian monks nearly 800 years ago for its ability to feed both body and soul, the estate is rich in wildlife and habitat, from the gardens into the orchards, past the ponds, through the meadow and out into the woodland

Through displays using sound and images, visitors can discover the plants and animals living on the estate and what the challenges those facing habitats in the next 800 years.

Visitors can also add their pledge for nature and attach it to a specially created tree made of hemp rope.