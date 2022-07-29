A fun time for Chillaton runners
Tuesday 9th August 2022
CHILLATON Fun Run returned on Sunday, July 24.
Numbers were down for the event, organised by Bridget Passmore, which was thought to be because of the drizzly day.
The competitive runners set off, followed by the walkers (the youngest in his buggy, being just five months old) and a couple of dogs.
Congratulations went to Olivia Laverty, who came in first, beating all the adults, with a time of 23.50.
In second place was Joshua Lucas with a time of 26.23. Medals were awarded to the winners. Afterwards, a barbeque was held on the Church Green, and enjoyed by everyone.
Thanks were expressed to everyone who helped and to those who came along to support the event.
