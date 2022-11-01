A fun filled evening of spooks galore at Museum of Dartmoor Life
The Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton saw all kinds of spooky goings on last Friday evening as they hosted a haunted museum event in line with the seasonal festivities.
Those who attended were encouraged to bring their torches and lanterns to light their way around the haunted museum, which had been redecorated with many spooky features and hangings.
Those who went into the craft room listened to scary stories and designed their own bats and spider creations to take home with the materials at their disposal. Attendees were also able to choose a temporary, Halloween-themed tattoo and invited to show off their best scary costumes. As an alternative to sporting animatronic models, there were real life spooks and scares on offer this year.
The staff involved issued their thanks to volunteers, who didn’t hesitate to get into the spirit of the evening, flaunting an array of spooky and creative costumes. Organisers confirmed that lots of fun was had by all those who visited and joined in.
The Museum is now closed until March next year but will open on Thursday, December 1 for Edwardian Evening as Father Christmas and the elves will be back to visit, with lots of crafts going on too.
