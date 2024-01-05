Formed in 2014 from the Guild Hall School of Music and currently part of the Quatuor Ébène String Quartet Academy at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München, they are currently based between London and Munich where the quartet is enjoying a dynamic concert schedule. Amarins plays on a 1764 Guadagnini violin generously on loan from the Netherlands National Muziekinstrumenten Fonds, Kate’s 1880 Vincenzo Panormo is from the Caninex Group, Canada, Christoph plays on a 2010 Bernd Hiller viola and Yoanna’s cello is a 1788 Giuseppe Gagliano, also on loan from Canimex. Their programme includes Haydn and Ravel and is not to be missed.