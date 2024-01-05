The first quarter of 2024 is set to be filled with a variety of classical music at Calstock Arts.
Continuing last winter’s classical afternoons at the Old Chapel, internationally acclaimed violinist, Phillippa Mo makes her first visit to Calstock at 3.30pm on Sunday, January 21.
She currently performs extensively as a chamber musician all over the world so is thrilled she is coming to our part of the world. Tea and cake will be served in addition to the usual bar.
On Saturday February 17, the Barbican Quartet perform at 8pm.
Formed in 2014 from the Guild Hall School of Music and currently part of the Quatuor Ébène String Quartet Academy at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater München, they are currently based between London and Munich where the quartet is enjoying a dynamic concert schedule. Amarins plays on a 1764 Guadagnini violin generously on loan from the Netherlands National Muziekinstrumenten Fonds, Kate’s 1880 Vincenzo Panormo is from the Caninex Group, Canada, Christoph plays on a 2010 Bernd Hiller viola and Yoanna’s cello is a 1788 Giuseppe Gagliano, also on loan from Canimex. Their programme includes Haydn and Ravel and is not to be missed.
Finally on Thursday, March 14, the Primrose Piano Quartet, formed in 2004 by four renowned chamber musicians and named after violinist William Primrose, perform at 8pm.
The group’s acclaimed discography includes favourites such as works by Faure, Brahms, Elgar, Strauss and Schubert as well as British repertoire featuring neglected masterpieces from the 19th & 20th centuries, some of which are on this performance’s programme.
Details of all the programmes and links to their work can be found on the Calstock Arts website at: www. calstockarts.org