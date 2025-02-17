POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two men were seriously injured in a collision in Okehampton.
Emergency services were called around 11.20pm on Friday, February 14, after a white BMW and a silver BMW estate were involved in a collision on Exeter Road.
Both cars left the road and the BMW estate collided with a house on East Hill Way, causing damage to the property. Two other homes were damaged in the incident.
The male drivers, aged 19 and 28, sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
The road was closed until around 4pm on Saturday, February 15, for officers to conduct an examination of the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
“It is believed that the cars were travelling together as both were seen at Sourton Services 15 minutes before the incident.
“Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 876 of 14/02/2025.”