THERE has been praise for the swift action of firefighters who prevented a thatched roof fire spreading to neighbouring properties.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service report that eight fire appliances from North and Mid Devon, a water bowser from Exeter and an aerial ladder platform from Barnstaple were mobilised at 6.20pm on Sunday, May 26, to a thatch roof on fire at a property at Bishops Nympton near South Dolton.
The Fire Service said that the first appliance was in attendance within 10 minutes and that firefighters entered the property to rescue six dogs.
A spokesperson said at 1.10am this morning, Monday, May 27: “All crews worked hard to prevent fire spread to neighbouring thatch properties and managed to carry out salvage.
“Relief crews are now in attendance who will continue to damp down hotspots and monitor the property throughout the night.”
At the height of the firefighting between 7pm and 8pm, South West Water advised customers in the Bishops Nympton area that they might experience lower pressure or loss of water supply as a result of the Fire Service using large amounts of water.
It thanked customers for their patience and apologised for any inconvenience.
Devon County Council issued advice to motorists about the fire on West Street junction of Poadmarsh Hill, Bishops Nympton, explaining that all approach roads were closed.
It said that motorists should avoid the area.
Further updates as we have them.