POLICE are seeking the public’s help to identify a man as part of their investigation into a theft in Okehampton.
Officers received reports that a large amount of meat was taken from a Lidl store on School Way.
The incident happened on Monday, October 2 at around 9.30am.
Officers investigating the incident have issued an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
If you recognise him or can assist police with information please report online here (https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/search?q=contact+us ) or telephone 101, quoting crime reference 50230277570.