DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was yesterday, Tuesday, July 22, asked to assist with an open water rescue at a reservoir within Okehampton Hamlets on Dartmoor.
At 5.33pm the Fire and Rescue Service received the telephone call and immediately sent crews from Okehampton and Hatherleigh.
The task was to convey a male with suspected dislocated or broken bones from a location within Meldon Reservoir to the Ambulance.
Crews mobilised the Technical Rescue Boat Team, from Camels Head, who, in conjunction with South West Water, transported the male across the reservoir and left him in the care of Ambulance Crews.
