West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via B3260, Exeter Road, A382 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton to Sourton Cross - lane closure and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 6pm July 28 to 10pm August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip road traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via - Cheriton Cross, Crockernwell, Hask Lane to Whiddon Down and rejoin A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.