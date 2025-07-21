West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A30, from 7pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for white lining, diversion via B3260, Exeter Road, A382 to Whiddon Down.

A30, from 7pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Okehampton to Sourton Cross - lane closure and convoy working for carriageway resurfacing.

A30, from 6pm July 28 to 10pm August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip road traffic signals for Openreach works.

A30, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via - Cheriton Cross, Crockernwell, Hask Lane to Whiddon Down and rejoin A30.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.